Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,058 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $62,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,724. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

