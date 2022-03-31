Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,663. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.