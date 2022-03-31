Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.72. 547,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,990,115. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

