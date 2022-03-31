Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.98.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sonendo (Get Rating)
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
