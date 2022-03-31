Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.15. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

About Sonim Technologies (Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.