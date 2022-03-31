SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.34.

SSB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. 880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,114. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

