Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $88.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,660,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

