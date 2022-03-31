Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

