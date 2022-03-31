Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 63470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$89.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

