SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $29.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

