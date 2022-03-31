Spire (NYSE:SR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Spire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

