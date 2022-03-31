Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $500.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97.
Several brokerages recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
