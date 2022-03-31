Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

