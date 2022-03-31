Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Sprague Resources stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.
About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.