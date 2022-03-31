Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

