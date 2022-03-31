SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $92.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 387,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $187,333,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $75.97 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.