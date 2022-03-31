SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.97 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 387,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $187,333,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

