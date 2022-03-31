STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.17.

STAA stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. 398,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.57. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 205,140 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

