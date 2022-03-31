Stacks Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $69.77 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.30 or 0.00225604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00208644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.61 or 0.07154060 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,413,156 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

