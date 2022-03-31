Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 13,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

