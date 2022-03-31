Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 13,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.03.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.