Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.14. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.