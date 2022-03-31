Stantec (NYSE:STN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

NYSE STN opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,064,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 30.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

