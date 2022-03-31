State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.21 and a fifty-two week high of $173.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

