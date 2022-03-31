State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,012 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.95. 1,719,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,663. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

