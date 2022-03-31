State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,599,000 after purchasing an additional 172,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 83.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 1,839,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

