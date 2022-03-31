State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $19,897,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $151.01. 21,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

