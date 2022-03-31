State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after buying an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

