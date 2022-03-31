State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.24. 16,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,396. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

