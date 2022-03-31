State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,318. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.