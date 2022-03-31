State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,124. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.