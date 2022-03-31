State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $72.80. 126,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,002. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

