StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 84,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,609. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

