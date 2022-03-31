Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPLP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLP stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 9,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $861.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

