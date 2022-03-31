Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

About Stelco (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.