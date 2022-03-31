Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

