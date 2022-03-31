STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.81

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 77403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

