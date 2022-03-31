Step Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.78 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $639,216.29 and approximately $5.78 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.84 or 0.07222815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.39 or 1.00325978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.