Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $815.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

