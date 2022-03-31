Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,384 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 216% compared to the typical volume of 2,019 call options.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

