StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

