StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $913.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
