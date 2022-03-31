StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Ameresco stock opened at $81.64 on Thursday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

