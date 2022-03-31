StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

