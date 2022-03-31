StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

AVNS opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 336.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

