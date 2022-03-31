StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.
AVNS opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 336.33 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.