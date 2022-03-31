StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BL opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

