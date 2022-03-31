StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

