StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $190.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.