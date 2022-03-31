StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.
NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28.
In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $170,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
