StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $170,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

