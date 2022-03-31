StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Cohu stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cohu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

