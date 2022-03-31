StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of GPRK opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. GeoPark has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $916.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.71.
GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
