StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GPRK opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. GeoPark has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $916.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 677,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 275,679 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

