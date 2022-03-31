StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

