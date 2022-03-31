StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.