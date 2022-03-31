StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

